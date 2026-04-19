Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $389.94 and last traded at $405.00. 778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.48.

Roche Trading Down 2.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.98.

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Roche Company Profile

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Roche Holding AG, traded on the OTCMKTS under the symbol RHHVF, is a leading global healthcare company with two core business divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company focuses on developing innovative medicines and diagnostic tests that address serious diseases, driving advances in personalized healthcare and precision medicine.

In its Pharmaceuticals division, Roche pioneers targeted therapies across oncology, immunology, ophthalmology and neuroscience. Flagship products include monoclonal antibodies and small-molecule treatments such as Herceptin, Avastin and Actemra, which have become standards of care for cancer and autoimmune conditions.

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