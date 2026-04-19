UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Trading 1.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.2560 and last traded at $31.09. Approximately 20,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 43,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

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UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

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UPM-Kymmene Oyj, trading in the United States under the ticker UPMMY, is a Finland-based company operating in the forest industry with a broad portfolio of renewable and recyclable products. Established through the 1996 merger of Kymmene Corporation and Repola Ltd, UPM has developed from a traditional paper and pulp producer into a diversified bioeconomy leader. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company employs thousands of professionals worldwide and is led by President and CEO Jussi Pesonen, who has been at the helm since 2004.

UPM’s core operations span multiple business segments, including UPM Biorefining, which produces pulp, paper, and renewable energy; UPM Raflatac, specializing in self-adhesive label materials; and UPM Specialty Papers, offering coated and uncoated paper grades for commercial printing and industrial use.

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