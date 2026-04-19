9,300 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Bought by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $465.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,774.56. This trade represents a 46.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,082. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.4%

HII stock opened at $394.64 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Further Reading

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