Farrow Financial Inc. Sells 3,352 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Farrow Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for about 1.8% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MasTec by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $354.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $271.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

MasTec News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,394. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Trading Up 4.1%

MTZ stock opened at $372.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.51. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.68 and a fifty-two week high of $373.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.MasTec’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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