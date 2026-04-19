Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 1,268,733 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF $IBND

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268,733 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,715,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,752,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 234,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 117,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 109,177 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 507,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,593 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IBND opened at $32.08 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States. The Index is designed to be a broad based measure of the global investment-grade, fixed-rate, fixed-income corporate markets outside the United States.

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