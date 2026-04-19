Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Stake Decreased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,235 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $120,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO opened at $128.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $128.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.