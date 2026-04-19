Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,282,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,500,000 after purchasing an additional 559,507 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,873,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 657,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,721,000 after purchasing an additional 133,404 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,155.0% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 130,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,519,000 after purchasing an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $445.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $291.78 and a 52-week high of $509.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.14.

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About SPDR Gold Shares

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(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Further Reading

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