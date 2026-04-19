Graphene Investments SAS grew its holdings in Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Everpure were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Everpure during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everpure during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Everpure by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everpure during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Everpure by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everpure from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Everpure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Everpure in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Everpure from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everpure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.21.

Everpure Stock Performance

Everpure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Everpure (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Everpure had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everpure Profile

(Free Report)

Everpure, Inc (NYSE: PSTG), formerly known as Pure Storage, Inc, is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays engineered to deliver high performance, low latency, and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics, and large-scale file and object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

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