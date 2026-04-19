Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,983 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises 0.8% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ HST opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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