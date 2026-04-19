Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $441.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $453.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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