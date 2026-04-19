Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,991 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $2,391,274.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,213,406 shares in the company, valued at $518,923,082.96. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,598,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Walmart News

Walmart Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Shares of WMT opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.96.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.