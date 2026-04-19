Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Stock Holdings Lifted by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,453 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 6.2% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 0.29% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $80,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,982,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth $5,649,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 250,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,727,000.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $46.25.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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