Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 3,438 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $157.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $191.30. The firm has a market cap of $246.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

More Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. BusinessWire Article Financial Post Article

FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Seeking Alpha Article

Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. AmericanBankingNews Article

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. Neutral Sentiment: Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Yahoo Finance Article Zacks Article

Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Neutral Sentiment: New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Yahoo Finance Partnership Article

New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: UBS flags that FY2026 sales growth could be under pressure, which is a reminder of potential top-line/headwind risks even as margins/pricing stabilize — a risk for forward guidance and multiple expansion. Yahoo/UBS Article

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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