Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,628,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,554 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,234,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,006,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,419,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,831 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,048,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of MCHP opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -627.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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