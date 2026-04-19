Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $591.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.65. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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