Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of LMT stock opened at $591.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.65. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.79.
View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin
Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Won a sizable Pentagon contract: Lockheed secured a sole‑source, IDIQ $1.9 billion award to continue C‑130J maintenance and the Aircrew Training System program — a near‑term revenue and backlog boost for sustainment services. Lockheed Martin (LMT) Secures $1.9 Billion Contract
- Positive Sentiment: Potential large U.S. defense budget tailwind: Commentaries point to a proposed surge in defense spending (discussion of figures up to ~$1.5T) that would favor prime contractors like LMT through higher topline opportunity across aircraft, missiles and sustainment. This narrative supports longer‑term growth expectations. 3 Powerhouse Defense Stocks That Can’t Be Ignored as Trump Ramps Up Iran War Spending
- Positive Sentiment: Product expansion that can drive future aftermarket and retrofit revenue: Reports indicate Lockheed is adding modular armed kits for Black Hawk helicopters, increasing mission flexibility and potential upgrade/repeat business for global operators. Is Lockheed Martin Expanding Black Hawk Helicopters With Armed Kits?
- Neutral Sentiment: Backlog and balance‑sheet strength support resilience: Analysis highlights Lockheed’s large backlog and cash generation as cushions against budget swings, making the company a longer‑term hold for some investors despite near‑term volatility. Got $7,500? 1 Defense Stock With the Backlog and Balance Sheet to Weather Any Trump‑Era Budget Swing.
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed expectations on earnings cadence: Some analysts note Lockheed’s history of earnings surprises, which could support upside if execution remains strong, but timing and magnitude are uncertain. Will Lockheed (LMT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term earnings pressure flagged: An earnings preview flagged expectations for a decline in upcoming quarterly results, which can pressure the stock until clarity arrives on margins and program timing. Earnings Preview: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Negative Sentiment: Political/industry risk and contractor scrutiny: Coverage on private‑equity influence and possible conditions tied to a larger defense budget highlights regulatory and political risks that could complicate contract terms, margins or future procurement timing. A Private Equity Billionaire Mounts His Biggest Takeover Yet: the Pentagon
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
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