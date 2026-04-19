Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $36.56 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,058 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,817,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,744 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,860,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,095,000 after purchasing an additional 736,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,447,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,791,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,422,000 after purchasing an additional 550,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 35,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,647,942.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 138,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,835.20. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 69,304 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $4,723,067.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,497.35. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 353,611 shares of company stock worth $25,182,798 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Delta Air Lines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fuel relief from Strait of Hormuz comments — Iran said the Strait of Hormuz will remain open, triggering a steep drop in crude (WTI and Brent) and easing near‑term jet‑fuel cost pressure for airlines, which lifted Delta shares. Read More.

Fuel relief from Strait of Hormuz comments — Iran said the Strait of Hormuz will remain open, triggering a steep drop in crude (WTI and Brent) and easing near‑term jet‑fuel cost pressure for airlines, which lifted Delta shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets after Q1 — Several brokers have raised price targets and maintained buy ratings following Delta’s better‑than‑expected Q1 results and favorable commentary on premium and loyalty revenue, supporting upside sentiment. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets after Q1 — Several brokers have raised price targets and maintained buy ratings following Delta’s better‑than‑expected Q1 results and favorable commentary on premium and loyalty revenue, supporting upside sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks moves rating to Hold — Zacks upgraded DAL from “strong sell” to “hold,” which is mild support but not a strong buy signal. Read More.

Zacks moves rating to Hold — Zacks upgraded DAL from “strong sell” to “hold,” which is mild support but not a strong buy signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry M&A chatter — Ongoing discussion about consolidation among U.S. carriers (United/American rumors) can rotate investor flows across names; Delta may benefit as a standalone leader but the direct impact is indirect. Read More.

Industry M&A chatter — Ongoing discussion about consolidation among U.S. carriers (United/American rumors) can rotate investor flows across names; Delta may benefit as a standalone leader but the direct impact is indirect. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — EVP John Laughter sold ~15,000 shares (SEC filing), which can spook some investors even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Read More.

Insider selling disclosed — EVP John Laughter sold ~15,000 shares (SEC filing), which can spook some investors even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector risk from Spirit distress — Reports of rising bankruptcy/liquidation risk at Spirit Airlines are weighing on sector sentiment and could create volatility for peers, including Delta. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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