Seeds Investor LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,263,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,965,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,049,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,688,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,869,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,910,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7%

SPEM opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.57.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.