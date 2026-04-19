Seeds Investor LLC Boosts Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,977 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Seeds Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Seeds Investor LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Invested Advisors bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period.

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iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO opened at $50.57 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $50.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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