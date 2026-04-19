Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC is Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,821 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 8.3% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,897,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,792 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,549,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,664,000 after purchasing an additional 572,083 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,296,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 349,438 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,290,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,679,000 after purchasing an additional 134,923 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,874,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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