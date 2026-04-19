First Horizon Corp Sells 25,288 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

First Horizon Corp lessened its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,288 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 73.04%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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