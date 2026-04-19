First Horizon Corp Purchases 18,202 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80,392.3% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,554,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,397,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,598 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,697,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,577,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,992,000 after acquiring an additional 345,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after acquiring an additional 253,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $137.75 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.68 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average is $137.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.