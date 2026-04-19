SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.2% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

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About SPDR Gold Shares

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $445.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $291.78 and a 1 year high of $509.70.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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