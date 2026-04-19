iShares Gold Trust $IAU Stock Position Raised by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.0% of Seeds Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 36,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
More iShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technical upside forming — several analysts note bullish momentum building beneath major resistance and say a decisive reclaiming of the 50‑day MA would likely trigger further buying. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Builds Beneath Major Resistance
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical dynamics support safe‑haven demand — recent positive turns around the Strait of Hormuz and continued Middle East headlines have encouraged buyers, keeping a bullish structure intact. Gold Weekly Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Buyers
- Neutral Sentiment: Diplomacy and USD moves are creating mixed flows — talks between the U.S. and Iran are reducing some dollar haven bids at times, which can support gold; but evolving headlines keep direction uncertain ahead of key U.S. data (retail sales, PMI). Gold eyes key U.S. data as markets brace for retail sales, PMI, and sentiment signals
- Neutral Sentiment: Consolidation and technical trading dominate — multiple market reports describe mild gains and range‑bound action with traders watching intra‑day entry levels rather than fresh fundamental flows. Mild price gains for gold, silver as volatility wanes
- Negative Sentiment: Rate expectations temper upside — a decline in rate‑cut odds and a firmer dollar at times has taken steam out of the rally, reducing inflation pressure and capping gold’s gains. Gold News: Gold Rally Loses Steam as Rate Cut Odds Fall to 27%
- Negative Sentiment: Safe‑haven appeal showing signs of weakness in some data — surveys like the Philly Fed jump have pressured the narrative that gold is the preferred hedge right now, which could limit further inflows into IAU if risk appetite steadies. Gold’s safe-haven appeal weakening as Philly Fed Survey jumps in April
iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3%
About iShares Gold Trust
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
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