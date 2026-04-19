Seeds Investor LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Seeds Investor LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $177,740,000. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,569,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,619 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,139 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,328,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,304,000 after purchasing an additional 803,355 shares during the period.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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