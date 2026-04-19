Seeds Investor LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Seeds Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seeds Investor LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $26,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BIV opened at $77.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

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