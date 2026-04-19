Friedenthal Financial Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10,908.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,957,000 after buying an additional 769,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a PE ratio of 232.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.98.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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