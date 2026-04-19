Friedenthal Financial Invests $918,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.28. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More.

SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More.

Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More.

Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More.

Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider stock sales disclosed — CFO Shiv Verma and insider Steven M. Quirk sold sizable blocks on April 15; both trades were reported as executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which mutes the governance concern but can still create short-term selling pressure and negative headlines. Read More. / Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $466,734.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,857.42. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 483,215 shares of company stock worth $35,353,762 over the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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