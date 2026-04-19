Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Position Boosted by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 490,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 70,731 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $970,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,458.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 195,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 185,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,244,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $59.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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