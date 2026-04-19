Sage Financial Group Inc. Invests $626,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VCIT stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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