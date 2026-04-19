Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after purchasing an additional 995,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,996,118,000 after purchasing an additional 368,493 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. President Capital dropped their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.61.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.79 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.94, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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