iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.74 and last traded at $79.85, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.01.

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iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI. USCL was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

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