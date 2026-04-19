Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.42. 95,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 92,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBRX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moleculin Biotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

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Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

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Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viral infections. The company’s research platform centers on the design and synthesis of drug candidates that target key cellular pathways in cancer cells and viral replication processes. By leveraging a proprietary chemistry approach, Moleculin aims to address diseases that have limited therapeutic options and high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple product candidates at various stages of development.

Further Reading

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