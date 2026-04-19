Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.38 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

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