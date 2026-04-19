Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $28,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,794,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,418,000 after purchasing an additional 98,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,521,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,402,000 after buying an additional 206,108 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,977,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,752,000 after buying an additional 145,843 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 3,752,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,057,000 after buying an additional 190,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,364,000 after buying an additional 80,056 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $94.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $87.41 and a 1-year high of $98.07.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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