Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $40,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.4%

ANF stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $10,168,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,303 shares in the company, valued at $59,640,504.59. This represents a 14.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $34,661,358 in the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

See Also

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