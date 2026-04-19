Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS is Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 11.5% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $140,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frankly Finances LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 269,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

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Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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