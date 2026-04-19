Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,836,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173,166 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 42.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $641,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

SCHX opened at $27.99 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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