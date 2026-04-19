Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,023 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,067,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,497,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,870,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 152,972 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 181,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on O. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.

Realty Income News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7%

O stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,097. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 277.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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