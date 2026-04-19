VCI Wealth Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,063 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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