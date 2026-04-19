FSR Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $7.46 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September $GSEP

FSR Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 8.8% of FSR Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 3.33% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.51.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GSEP was launched on Sep 15, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.