Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst coverage remains constructive on QQQ’s largest holdings, supporting demand for the ETF’s tech‑heavy exposure. Where Will QQQ Be in 12 Months? Wall Street Analysts Have a Clear Answer.
- Positive Sentiment: Macro narrative of “new highs” and record stock performance (led by mega‑cap tech) supports momentum flows into QQQ as investors favor quality growth. New Record: Stocks Doing Well
- Positive Sentiment: Relative comparison with small‑cap growth (IWO) highlights QQQ’s large‑cap tech concentration and lower recent drawdown, making it attractive for investors seeking big‑tech exposure. QQQ vs. IWO: Big Tech Dominance or Small-Cap Potential?
- Neutral Sentiment: AAII sentiment data shows more neutral positioning — less froth than extreme bullishness — which can support steadier flows into broad market ETFs like QQQ. AAII Sentiment Survey: Neutral Sentiment Rises
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights a potential near‑term inflation shock tied to the Iran conflict and oil — this raises volatility risk but is not yet derailing earnings momentum that’s been lifting QQQ. Inflation Shock Ahead? Get Ready for Impact (QQQ)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis that the market may be “pricing a happy ending” warns of premature accumulation — a cautionary note but not an immediate catalyst for a reversal. Does the QQQ ETF Have a Bad Case of Premature Accumulation?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple Seeking Alpha pieces warn of liquidity draining from markets and predict another sizable drawdown (Sell Before May thesis), which could trigger outflows from risk‑on ETFs like QQQ. Liquidity Drain Underway, Will It Even Matter?
- Negative Sentiment: “Sell Before May And Go Away” and bear‑market rally calls argue a renewed selloff is likely in 2026, a headline risk that could accelerate rotation out of growth and into defensives. Sell Before May And Go Away: Why Another Big Market Drawdown Is Likely In 2026
- Negative Sentiment: The Fed is maintaining pressure on policy — sticky/higher rates raise discount‑rate risk for long‑duration tech earnings that dominate QQQ. Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Keeps Pressure On
- Negative Sentiment: Several authors call recent gains a bear‑market rally with the selloff set to resume — a reminder that momentum can reverse quickly and ETFs concentrated in growth names may see sharper drops. It Is Bear Market Rally, The Selloff To Resume
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
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