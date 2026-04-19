Head to Head Contrast: PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) & China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PodcastOne and China CGame, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 1 1 0 0 1.50 China CGame 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given China CGame’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China CGame is more favorable than PodcastOne.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -6.22% -24.78% -16.46% China CGame N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares PodcastOne and China CGame’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.4% of PodcastOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of China CGame shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PodcastOne and China CGame”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $52.12 million 1.19 -$6.46 million ($0.15) -15.07 China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China CGame has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PodcastOne.

About PodcastOne

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PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About China CGame

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China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China’s iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

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