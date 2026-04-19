First Horizon Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,269,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $155.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $156.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

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