Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $173.36 and last traded at $175.08. 44,674,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 28,205,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.34.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.44. The stock has a market cap of $503.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 626.1% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $689,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.