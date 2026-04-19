Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 58,821 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,821 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5%

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MU opened at $455.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.41 and a 200 day moving average of $318.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $471.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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