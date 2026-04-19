Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Takes $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $204.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.09 and a 52 week high of $208.20. The firm has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.