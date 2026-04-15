United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

United Tennessee Bankshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNTN opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

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United Tennessee Bankshares Company Profile

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United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc is a one-bank holding company based in Coalfield, Tennessee. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, United Tennessee Bank, the company operates as a community banking franchise focused on serving individuals, small businesses and agricultural producers in eastern Tennessee.

The bank’s core offerings include a full suite of deposit products—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside lending solutions that encompass commercial real estate, agricultural and consumer loans.

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