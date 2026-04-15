JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 327 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 183 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,163 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Free Report) by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 5.36% of JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

JUSA stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $63.05.

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap equities using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JUSA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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