FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $172.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. FB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB Financial Trading Down 2.2%

FB Financial stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.98.

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FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Key FB Financial News

Insider Buying and Selling

Here are the key news stories impacting FB Financial this week:

In related news, major shareholder James Austin Mcpherson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $510,510.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,609.04. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,729,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,126 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,812,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in FB Financial by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 974,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,389,000 after purchasing an additional 670,691 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $16,209,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 587.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 261,010 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded FB Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FB Financial

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation, through its banking subsidiary FirstBank, is a Tennessee-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial clients. Established to serve the banking needs of communities across the southeastern United States, the company’s core offerings include consumer and commercial deposit products, commercial lending, and mortgage services.

In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, FB Financial’s service portfolio encompasses treasury and cash management, equipment financing, and letters of credit to support the working capital and expansion needs of business customers.

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