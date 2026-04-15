Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 10,310 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $689,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,839,000 after purchasing an additional 184,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.71.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $163.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $468.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $121.24 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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